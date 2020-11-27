Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the country’s Revolutionary Guard, said Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran. It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then machine gun fire. The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency said.

Fakhrizadeh was alleged by Israel to have led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s, according to the Associated Press.