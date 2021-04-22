Human remains found in search for missing Amish woman

Wednesday marked exactly 10 months since Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area.

Family and friends said Stoltzfoos was generally happy with her life and that it didn’t make sense for her to walk out and leave everything behind.

On the day she went missing, Stoltzfoos had plans to meet up with a church youth group.

The suspect in her disappearance, 35-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise, was initially charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment, but in December those charges were upgraded to homicide, with prosecutors alleging that the passing of time, along with the complete cessation of all routine activities led to the inevitable conclusion that Stoltzfoos was dead and that Smoker was responsible.

In March, a county judge ruled that there was enough evidence to hold him over for trial.

Surveillance video enhanced by FBI forensic technicians revealed a red sedan similar to one owned by the defendant was involved in the abduction.

Stoltzfoos’ clothing was found buried in a rural wooded area in Ronks, where authorities said the vehicle was seen parked last June, prosecutors said.

A DNA profile “attributable to Smoker” was found on one of her buried stockings, prosecutors alleged.

Christopher Tallarico, the county’s chief public defender, however, argued in March that there was no proof that Stoltzfoos was ever in Smoker’s car, and he elicited testimony that her DNA wasn’t found on samples taken from the car.

East Lampeter Township Detective Christopher Jones said DNA profiles recovered were insufficient to test.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.