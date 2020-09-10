Huge fire breaks out in Beirut, one month after massive explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.
There is no official word as to what caused the fire at the port, which was decimated on Aug. 4 in an explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
Credit: Hussein Malla
A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.
This is the Beirut port right now. The nightmare continues. Open all your windows and stay away from them.— (@gravejonesmusic)Sep 10 2020
The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.
The sky has turned black again in Beirut.— (@LizSly)Sep 10 2020
The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.
#Beirut— (@rymehussayni)Sep 10 2020
State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.