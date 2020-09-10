Huge fire breaks out in Beirut, one month after massive explosion

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sky has turned black again in Beirut. — (@LizSly)Sep 10 2020

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

