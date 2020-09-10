X

Huge fire breaks out in Beirut, one month after massive explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Credit: Hussein Malla

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

There is no official word as to what caused the fire at the port, which was decimated on Aug. 4 in an explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

Credit: Hussein Malla

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

