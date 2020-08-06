Before and after: A look at the site of the Beirut explosion

The blast Tuesday, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city’s port, according to The Associated Press, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.