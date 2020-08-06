Before and after: A look at the site of the Beirut explosion

Here is a before-and-after look at the scene of an explosion that killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.
The blast Tuesday, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city’s port, according to The Associated Press, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction.
Source: Maxar Technologies