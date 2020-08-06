Breaking News

GBI searches property of man tied to Ga. church murders investigation

Before and after: A look at the site of the Beirut explosion

People stand by the wreckage of a ship at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
People stand by the wreckage of a ship at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

By AJC Staff

Here is a before-and-after look at the scene of an explosion that killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

The blast Tuesday, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city’s port, according to The Associated Press, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction.

To change the view: Touch and drag the red box in the center of the image

Source: Maxar Technologies

