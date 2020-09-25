How to watch the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden will meet Sept. 29 in the first of three scheduled debates.
The first debate is planned on the campus shared by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has named Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as moderator, and the debate will be from 9 to 10:30 p.m. EDT.
The debate will be broadcast live on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox, as well as C-SPAN, CNN and Fox News. All of the big four over-the-air networks, as well as the cable networks, have streaming apps that will allow viewers to watch the debate on the internet.
Two more presidential debates and a vice presidential debate will follow next month.
The University of Notre Dame was originally set to host the debate, but the school pulled out in late July, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The vice presidential debate is scheduled Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate.
The second presidential debate, originally set for the University of Michigan before the pandemic, is planned Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the town hall meeting format.
The final debate before the election is set Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, with NBC’s Kristen Welker moderating.