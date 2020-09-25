How to watch the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

The University of Notre Dame was originally set to host the debate, but the school pulled out in late July, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate.

The second presidential debate, originally set for the University of Michigan before the pandemic, is planned Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the town hall meeting format.

The final debate before the election is set Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, with NBC’s Kristen Welker moderating.