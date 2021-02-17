How to watch Perseverance make its historic landing on Mars

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will carry a livestream of the landing at ajc.com. It will also be carried on NASA’s YouTube channel and NASA TV beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Perseverance is the latest in a series of missions focused on assessing how habitable Mars was in the ancient past. The mission represents a crucial pivot point in NASA’s Mars exploration because the rover will cache the most promising samples for a future Mars sample-return mission to Earth later this decade, if everything goes to schedule.