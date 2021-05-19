Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

In Baton Rouge, piles of ruined furniture, carpet and clothing lined the street in a neighborhood where residents were beginning to clean up from the earlier storms, WBRZ-TV reported. One man, David Earl, told the station that so much water flowed into his home through cracks and a dog door that his furniture began to float.

A heavy windstorm causes sand erosion and strong waves of Pass Christian beaches on Wednesday in Mississippi. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Some schools in Louisiana were closed Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather.

In Texas, strong thunderstorms rolled through the Houston metropolitan area early Wednesday. More showers and storms are possible in southeast Texas through Friday, the weather service said, and more flooding was possible as heavy rains fall on already-saturated ground.

In Houston, separate lightning strikes caused two apartment complexes to catch fire Tuesday night, but no one was hurt.

Chairs rest safely on a table, as Marlene Joffrion gets a shop vacuum ready in her dining room to get rid of the remaining water, after at least 3 feet of water filled her house on Strand Drive in the Westminster subdivision Monday night's deluge of rain in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her golden doodle Dudley watches the action. She had help from her two sons in evacuating Monday night but thinks one of her cars has likely been totaled. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Travis Spradling Credit: Travis Spradling

“It is mind-boggling,” said Patrick King of Lake Charles. He was at a car rental office Tuesday after his truck was flooded Monday. He still hadn’t moved back into his house after it flooded during October’s Hurricane Delta but recently had new furniture delivered to the home. Now it’s been flooded again.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter estimated that 400 to 500 structures flooded during Monday’s downpours. Hunter was mayor last year when the city was hit by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and then six weeks later by Delta. Then in February, the deep freeze froze pipes and caused widespread drinking water problems.

A drone shows the flooded Siegen Calais apartments Tuesday in Baton Rouge. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP) Credit: John Ballance Credit: John Ballance

The Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday that three deaths have been confirmed to be storm-related. The Calcasieu Parish coroner said a 61-year-old man was found in a vehicle submerged underwater. The body of 33-year-old Justin Blaine Thompson was found in a vehicle submerged in water under a Baton Rouge overpass, another coroner’s office said. And near Port Allen, 40-year-old Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo died and another person was missing after their car crashed into a canal Monday evening, Louisiana State Police said.