Grocery worker who has autism helps pay for veteran’s bill; act goes viral

The world needs more people like Briar 🙏 — Jennifer (@Jennybunkport34) July 28, 2021

Poirier said to WBZ that he knew the man was a veteran because of the clothes he was wearing and wanted to thank him for his service.

“The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It’s the least I could do for him,” Poirier said.

Falcioni shared the interaction on Facebook to realize that many others who have met Poirier received the same compassion.

“From what I’ve read on social media it’s not the first time that he’s done this. And he’s helped so many people,” she said.

Poirier credits his parents, telling WBZ, “My parents taught me that hard work, perseverance and just being kind to others can help accomplish a lot in the world.

“I’m hoping more people can help each other in times of need, whether you be a stranger or a friend. Just to make people’s day better.”