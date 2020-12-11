Graduate thanks Nicki Minaj for tuition — med school next

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

Explore Nicki Minaj reportedly gives birth to first child

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did, and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.