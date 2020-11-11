GOP holds 50 seats in Senate after Alaska Republican wins

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.

Biden currently has 290 electoral votes. On Wednesday, his popular vote total surpassed 5 million more than Trump.

The new numbers, reported by The Associated Press, show Biden with 76,998,462 votes to Trump’s 71,927,381. Other unspecified candidates hold 2% of the vote, in the AP’s latest calculations.

Prominent Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden

Biden is pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s 46th president. Trump and Biden marked Veterans Day, with Trump participating in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, and Biden visiting the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Trump has yet to concede the election and is continuing to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. He has also blocked Biden from receiving intelligence briefings and has withheld federal funding intended to help facilitate the transfer of power.

Trump’s resistance, backed by senior Republicans in Washington and across the country, could also prevent background investigations and security clearances for prospective Biden staff and access to federal agencies to discuss transition planning.