X

GOP holds 50 seats in Senate after Alaska Republican wins

Votes are still being counted in some states, but there is one guarantee... ...turnout in the 2020 presidential election has hit a 50-year high. It exceeded the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama. . But experts have been debating what the cause for this increase is. . Some have argued that President Trump's polarizing decisions and actions have contributed to the voter outcome. . Although Trump has received backlash from American citizens... ..his campaigns have curated a large base of dedicated voters around the country. . Another reason for the massive voter turnout could be associated with some states liberalizing their mail-voting rules. . States like Vermont and Montana saw higher percentages of turnout (9% and 10% respectively), after changing their rules. . Democrats mobilized to increase registered voters in states like Georgia, Texas and Arizona.... ..but the results were inconsistent. The party lost House seats and failed to win enough Senate seats outright to take control of the upper chamber — that now rests on runoffs in Georgia. Although Biden seems to have secured a massive victory... ....Americans will have to wait until the next election to see if this trend sticks.

National Politics | 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Control of the U.S. Senate turned fully toward Georgia on Wednesday, when Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan was reelected to his seat.

Sullivan’s victory over Democrat Al Gross gives Republicans 50 Senate seats to Democrats' 48. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be decided in a January runoff, and Republicans need only one of those seats to keep their majority.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis won reelection to his North Carolina Senate seat, defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham.

President Donald Trump also won Alaska’s three electoral votes, bringing his total up to 217.

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election Nov. 7 after several major media outlets projected him to win Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won those states in 2016.

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.

Biden currently has 290 electoral votes. On Wednesday, his popular vote total surpassed 5 million more than Trump.

The new numbers, reported by The Associated Press, show Biden with 76,998,462 votes to Trump’s 71,927,381. Other unspecified candidates hold 2% of the vote, in the AP’s latest calculations.

Prominent Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden

Biden is pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s 46th president. Trump and Biden marked Veterans Day, with Trump participating in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, and Biden visiting the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Trump has yet to concede the election and is continuing to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. He has also blocked Biden from receiving intelligence briefings and has withheld federal funding intended to help facilitate the transfer of power.

Trump’s resistance, backed by senior Republicans in Washington and across the country, could also prevent background investigations and security clearances for prospective Biden staff and access to federal agencies to discuss transition planning.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.