GM expected to announce Tennessee battery plant on Friday

General Motors Strives to Be, Carbon Neutral by 2040.The automaker announced its bold science-based plan for carbon neutrality Thursday.General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world, Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, via NPR News.Part of the plan calls for the end of gas-powered, light-duty automobile production by 2035.The company is aiming for 40%of its auto production to includebattery-powered vehicles by 2025.We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole, Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, via NPR News.Transportation is responsible for 28% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.GM has made this commitment as part of its membership with the Science Based Targets Initiative, .which "drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets."

National & World News | Updated 4 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — General Motors is expected to announce Friday that one of its joint ventures will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Detroit automaker has scheduled a news conference Friday morning in Nashville with CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior leaders from LG Energy Solutions.

The companies are expected to announce that a joint venture between GM and LG Energy will build the plant at GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing complex. GM has designated Spring Hill as one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy of Korea now is building a $2.3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,100 people. The site is fairly close to GM’s two other designated electric vehicle plants, one in Detroit and the other north of the city in Orion Township, Michigan.

GM already has announced that the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will be built at the Spring Hill complex. The SUV, due in showrooms during the first half of 2022, will go an estimated 300 miles per charge.

GM is likely to need far more battery capacity if it’s able to deliver on a goal of converting all of its new passenger vehicles from internal combustion engines to electricity by 2035.

LG now has a battery cell plant in Holland, Michigan, that supplies power to the Chevrolet Bolt hatchback and the new Bolt electric SUV.

Industry analysts have said automakers face a global shortage of batteries as the industry moves away from gasoline powered vehicles. Most of the world’s batteries are built in China and other countries.

GM’s venture is risky, at least based on U.S. electric vehicle sales. Last year, full battery electric vehicles accounted for only 2% of the U.S. market of 14.6 million in new vehicle sales. But automakers are set to roll out 22 new electric models this year and are banking on wider consumer acceptance.

The consulting firm LMC Automotive predicts that U.S. battery powered vehicle sales will hit more than 1 million per year starting in 2023, reaching more than 4 million by 2030.

