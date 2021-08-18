ajc logo
Giant rubber ducky appears in Maine harbor, leaving officials stumped

A giant rubber ducky floats in Belfast Harbor on Tuesday in Belfast, Maine. Harbor Master Katherine Given says it's a mystery who put it there, but that the 25-foot duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard so there's no rush to shoo it away.
Credit: Kenn Tompkins

By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
‘Everybody loves it,’ harbor master says

The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Judy Herman of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos Tuesday.

“It’s wonderful,” she told New England Cable News. “Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?”

