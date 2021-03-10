X

Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former ‘confidante,' , arrested on sex abuse charges. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts. According to an unsealed federal indictment, those counts include:. "Enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.". In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to an including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls.., Indictment, via CNN. ... by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18, Indictment, via CNN. Since Epstein's arrest in the summer of 2019, Maxwell's location had been unknown. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell last August after being charged with running a sex trafficking enterprise. Maxwell, who was also Epstein's former girlfriend, is named by several of his alleged victims in various lawsuits. Throughout the investigation into Epstein's associates, Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell says she should be released on bail

LONDON — The brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said Wednesday she should be released on bail from a U.S. jail and claimed that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture.

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The British socialite has been in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since she was arrested last July, and she has lost two bail requests — including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December — because she was deemed a flight risk.

ExploreGhislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC on Wednesday he was worried about her health and ability to prepare for her trial because of the conditions she was held in.

“She has a flashlight shone in her cell every 15 minutes throughout the night … it's grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture."

- Ian Maxwell, speaking about his sister's prison conditions

Ghislaine Maxwell is “in effective isolation” in a 6- by 9-foot cell without natural light that contains a concrete bed and a toilet, he said. She is under around-the-clock surveillance with 10 cameras and four guards tracking her movement, and is also being deprived of sleep, he added.

“She has a flashlight shone in her cell every 15 minutes throughout the night … it’s grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture,” he said in a radio interview.

He added that she is not a suicide risk and remains “resolute,” but is losing her hair and having trouble with her eyesight.

ExploreGhislaine Maxwell loses fight to keep Jeffrey Epstein testimony sealed

Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with recruiting three teenagers as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She also was accused of sometimes participating in the abuse. She pleaded not guilty to an indictment.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.