Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former ‘confidante,' , arrested on sex abuse charges. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts. According to an unsealed federal indictment, those counts include:. "Enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.". In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to an including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls.., Indictment, via CNN. ... by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18, Indictment, via CNN. Since Epstein's arrest in the summer of 2019, Maxwell's location had been unknown. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell last August after being charged with running a sex trafficking enterprise. Maxwell, who was also Epstein's former girlfriend, is named by several of his alleged victims in various lawsuits. Throughout the investigation into Epstein's associates, Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing