Georgia pilot who died in crash was headed to celebrate his birthday

A photo of a Zenith CH750. This is not the plane involved in the crash. Credit: Via aopa.org Credit: Via aopa.org

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. McClain’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“There does not appear to be (any) foul play and the incident appears to be a tragic accident,” Horton said in a news release.

Authorities had been searching for the small, lightweight plane that vanished above Alabama on Thursday night after taking off from northwest Georgia, according to reports.

The sheriff said he had spoken to the pilot’s brother, Gary McClain, who helped with the search effort. To celebrate his 77th birthday, William McClain planned to fly to Arkansas Tuesday to visit his brother.