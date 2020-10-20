Georgia courier helped ship flying squirrels illegally to Asia

Poachers set as many as 10,000 squirrel traps in central Florida and captured as many as 3,600 flying squirrels over a three-year period. They sold the squirrels to a licensed wildlife dealer who said they were bred in captivity and not wild, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. Flying squirrels are a protected species.

“Buyers from South Korea would travel to the United States and purchase the flying squirrels from the wildlife dealer in Bushnell. The animals were then driven in rental cars to Chicago, where the source of the animals was further concealed, and the animals were exported to Asia by an unwitting international wildlife exporter,” the agency said Monday.