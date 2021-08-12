Funeral services begin Friday for Bobby Bowden

Funeral services and remembrances begin Friday for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, who died last weekend.
On Friday, according to FSU Athletics, Bowden will lie in the rotunda of the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., he will lie in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a public viewing that will last until 7 p.m.
Bowden’s public funeral on Saturday will be held at Florida State’s Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on Seminoles.com.
Bowden will then make a final trip to his alma mater, Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, where he will lie at Reid Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. Bowden will then be buried in nearby Trussville, Alabama, in a private service.
Bowden’s family is asking charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.
Bowden died at age 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bowden’s coaching record is 377-129-4, won two national championships during his 34 seasons at Florida State. He retired in 2009 and is the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 357 victories.
Bowden served as West Virginia coach from 1970 to 1975 before taking the Seminoles job in 1976. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.