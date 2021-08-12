Funeral services begin Friday for Bobby Bowden

On Friday, according to FSU Athletics, Bowden will lie in the rotunda of the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., he will lie in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a public viewing that will last until 7 p.m.

Bowden’s public funeral on Saturday will be held at Florida State’s Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on Seminoles.com.