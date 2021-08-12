ajc logo
Funeral services begin Friday for Bobby Bowden

FILE -In this Jan. 1, 1996, file photo, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden is carried off the field by players after his team won the 62nd annual Orange Bowl against Notre Dame, 31-26, in Miami. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Boan, File)
Caption
Credit: Jeffrey Boan

By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago

Funeral services and remembrances begin Friday for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, who died last weekend.

On Friday, according to FSU Athletics, Bowden will lie in the rotunda of the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., he will lie in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a public viewing that will last until 7 p.m.

Bowden’s public funeral on Saturday will be held at Florida State’s Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on Seminoles.com.

ExploreBobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal condition

Bowden will then make a final trip to his alma mater, Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, where he will lie at Reid Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. Bowden will then be buried in nearby Trussville, Alabama, in a private service.

Bowden’s family is asking charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Bowden died at age 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bowden’s coaching record is 377-129-4, won two national championships during his 34 seasons at Florida State. He retired in 2009 and is the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 357 victories.

Bowden served as West Virginia coach from 1970 to 1975 before taking the Seminoles job in 1976. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

