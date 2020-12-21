Former state employee Rebekah Jones sues Florida over search warrant

Jones has had several run-ins with law enforcement over personal issues but has gained international attention by disputing Florida’s COVID-19 statistics. She was paid almost $48,000 a year as a Department of Health employee, but since May she has raised nearly $260,000 on a GoFundMe account after criticizing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Plaintiff’s firing captured a great deal of media attention nationally and in Florida, much of it negative toward Governor Ron DeSantis,” the lawsuit says. “Governor DeSantis openly denounced Plaintiff in the most vitriolic and vituperative manner in the furor following her firing.”

It says the search of her home was a “sham.”

The commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Rick Swearingen, said he was “proud of the professional” shown by his agents as they executed a legal search warrant at the home.

“Our criminal investigation continues, and while I have not seen this lawsuit, I believe the facts will come out in court,” the commissioner added in an email sent to reporters.

No charges have been filed in the investigation.