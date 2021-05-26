Former Georgia sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to stealing money

JEFFERSONVILLE — A former sheriff’s major in Middle Georgia has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge after stealing cash held as evidence.
WMAZ-TV reported that Twiggs County court records show William “Chip” Stokes pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing less than $1,500.
Stokes, formerly a major with the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, may serve his six-month sentence on probation.
He avoided mandatory jail time because Twiggs County Superior Court Judge Jon Helton sentenced Stokes as a first offender.
As part of his plea bargain, Stokes is giving up his law enforcement certification and agreeing not to seek reinstatement as a police officer in Georgia or any other state.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Stokes on Jan. 26, the day after he was fired, accusing him of taking more than $1,500 that had come from a suspect in a December traffic stop and had been stored in the evidence room after being counted and packaged. The money turned up missing in January.
Because the amount was more than $1,500, that was a felony theft charge. Stokes was also charged with violating his oath of office.
It’s unclear why Stokes was allowed to plead to a misdemeanor. Assistant District Attorney Peter Fred Larson declined to comment.