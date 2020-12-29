Food Club Garlic Powder recalled due to undeclared allergen

A voluntary recall has been issued by B&G Foods for some containers of Food Club Garlic Powder due to an undeclared allergen.
According to the Dec. 23 announcement from the company, individual containers of 5.37-ounce Food Club Garlic Powder, with “best by” dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22 are under the recall.
The recall is due to 1,301 cases of bacon-flavored bits. The containers may be incorrectly labeled as garlic powder. The bacon bits contain soy, an allergen. The allergen went undeclared on the incorrectly labeled garlic powder bottles.
Because the bottles are clear, customers should be able to see what’s inside the containers.
Containers with Food Club Bacon Flavored Bits are correctly labeled and include the declaration that they contain soy.
No other sizes, varieties or “best by” dates are impacted by the recall.
To date, there have been no reports of allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to the recalled product.
Customers with the affected products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Topco Associates LLC by calling 888-423-0139.