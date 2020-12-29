Food Club Garlic Powder recalled due to undeclared allergen

According to the Dec. 23 announcement from the company, individual containers of 5.37-ounce Food Club Garlic Powder, with “best by” dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22 are under the recall.

The recall is due to 1,301 cases of bacon-flavored bits. The containers may be incorrectly labeled as garlic powder. The bacon bits contain soy, an allergen. The allergen went undeclared on the incorrectly labeled garlic powder bottles.