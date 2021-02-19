Florida women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy could be heard saying, “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you.”

Guido said the warning means they can’t return to the convention center for any reason — including a vaccine, COVID-19 test, convention or show. If they return, they could face arrest.

Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment. He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that.”