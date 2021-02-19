X

Florida women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine if Exposed to COVID-19.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Feb. 10.Normally, when a healthy person is exposed to coronavirus, it is best to isolate from others for one to two weeks to monitor the development of any symptoms.This helps to stop the spread of COVID-19.The CDC now says that if an individual is exposed to COVID-19 within three months of receiving their last vaccine dose and isn't exhibiting symptoms, isolating is not necessary.It is still recommended to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.The guidance acknowledges that the risk of fully vaccinated people spreading the virus is "still uncertain" but asserts the vaccine's importance in stopping symptomatic transmission.Vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic Covid-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission, CDC, via statement

National & World News | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings in Orlando, officials said.

Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County — where Orlando is located — said the women disguised themselves Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but it was unclear where.

“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.

The women were 35 and 45 years old, officials said in a news release.

ExploreGeorgia passes 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy could be heard saying, “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you.”

Guido said the warning means they can’t return to the convention center for any reason — including a vaccine, COVID-19 test, convention or show. If they return, they could face arrest.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment. He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.