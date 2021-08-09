ajc logo
X

Florida parents sue Gov. DeSantis, ask court to allow mask mandates

Caption
Louisiana Reinstates, Indoor Mask Mandate, Amid Spike in COVID-19 Hospitalizations.Louisiana Reinstates, Indoor Mask Mandate, Amid Spike in COVID-19 Hospitalizations.On Monday, Louisiana reinstated itsstatewide indoor mask mandate. .The mandate will go intoeffect Wednesday.Gov. John Bel Edwards took to Twitter to speakabout the state’s decision to restore the mask rule.According to Gov. Edwards, the state is experiencingan alarming spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizationsdue to the highly transmissible delta variant. .The Delta variant is different than the originalstrains of COVID. It is more than two times astransmissible, and while vaccination reducesone's chances of becoming infected with COVID,fully vaccinated people infected with deltacan transmit the virus to others. , Gov. John Bel Edwards, via Twitter.Speaking again during a news briefing, Gov. Edwards saidLouisiana’s current recommendations are “not strong enough.”.It has become extremely clear that ourcurrent recommendations on their ownare not strong enough to deal withLouisiana’s fourth surge of COVID. , Gov. John Bel Edwards, via Huffpost.He went on to call Louisiana’s COVID-19uptick the “worst one [they’ve] had.”.This is bad. And it’s not this bad anywhereelse in the country today … In fact, nobodyshould be laboring under the misapprehensionthat this is just another surge. This is theworst one we’ve had, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via Huffpost.Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates inthe United States, with only 43% of residents havingreceived at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. .Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates inthe United States, with only 43% of residents havingreceived at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. .Only 37% of residents are fully vaccinated. .The state’s largest hospital, Our Lady ofthe Lake, has “no beds left.” .There are no beds left. These are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to these patients, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officerof Our Lady of the Lake, via Twitter

National & World News
By David Yaffe-Bellany, Bloomberg News (TNS)
31 minutes ago
DeSantis says salaries of top school officials who defy order might be withheld

A group of parents in Florida asked a judge to block an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans school districts from imposing mask requirements when classes resume in the fall.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in state court in Florida, comes amid a fierce national debate about whether children in schools should wear masks as the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps the country and case counts rise. The lawsuit argues that DeSantis’ order violates a provision of the state constitution that requires public officials to ensure schools are safe for students.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

“The Executive Order impairs the safe operation of schools,” the parents said in the lawsuit, which was filed in Leon County. “Students will become sick and potentially die as a result of the failure to follow the mandatory masking requirements” set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A group of parents in Florida asked a judge to block an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans school districts from imposing mask requirements when classes resume in the fall. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
A group of parents in Florida asked a judge to block an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans school districts from imposing mask requirements when classes resume in the fall. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

On Monday, DeSantis said the state Board of Education could withhold salaries of superintendents and school board members who implement COVID-19 mask mandates, according to CBS Miami.

School leaders across the country are facing complex pressures as millions of students prepare to return to classes. The delta variant is highly contagious, though it still appears that children typically fare better with the virus than their elders do. But they may bring deadly infections home.

ExplorePentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15

Early this summer, the CDC said that only unvaccinated children need masks at school. In the face of delta, however, the CDC changed its guidance July 27, advising that everyone should wear masks in schools.

At least seven states have banned local school districts from requiring pupils to wear masks. Other states, such as California and Washington, have required them in public schools but with some flexibility for school districts.

DeSantis issued his executive order banning mask requirements on July 30, calling the CDC’s rules “unscientific and inconsistent.”

Several of the parents who filed the suit have children with preexisting conditions, such as asthma, that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Others are simply concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in a setting populated by unvaccinated students. The executive order creates an “imminent and actual threat” to those students, the lawsuit says.

Explore‘This is really scary’: Kids struggle with long COVID

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana who practiced medicine for more than two decades, said he disagreed with DeSantis and that the governor’s order violates conservative principles that favor local-level decision-making.

“The local officials should have control here,” Cassidy said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “When it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full, and my vaccination rate is low, and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community.”

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease
2
Georgia victim latest to die of rare tropical disease
3
Rockies say fan wasn't yelling racial slur at Marlins player
4
Rosengren: Fed should begin slowing stimulus efforts by fall
5
R&B star R Kelly jurors summoned for sex trafficking trial
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top