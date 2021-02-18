Florida man who flew massive Confederate flag found dead

When he asked county officials for a permit, he said he planned to build “a memorial to American veterans.”

“I tricked them,” he said. “If they had done any research, they would have known who I was.”

Why we picked this story At our morning team huddle, we discuss stories that are “talkers.” People are primed to look for driving forces in the world, ones that we can explain through our collective experience. This is one example.

Lambert and others raised $250,000 in donations and labor to erect granite slabs engraved with soldiers’ names. In 2008, he unfurled a 30-by-50-foot flag — at the time it was the biggest Confederate flag in the nation — much to the disgust of many.

“Am I sorry I put up the flag where I put it up? Not at all. I enjoyed waking up the mind of the public.” - Marion Lambert, 73, who died Wednesday

Confederate symbols have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as critics argue they symbolize racism, slavery and division.

But Lambert was unrepentant about the flag.

“Am I sorry I put up the flag where I put it up? Not at all,” he said in 2017. “I enjoyed waking up the mind of the public.”

It’s unclear what will happen to the sliver of land.