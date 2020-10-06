Florida man arrested for threatening census taker with gun

Cooper told deputies that Swinney was trespassing and that he didn’t see an identification badge. He said he shot a round into the ground because he didn’t want to leave it in the chamber.

Cooper is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No lawyer was listed for him on an online court docket. Jail records showed Cooper is being held on a $7,500 bond at the Flagler County Jail on Tuesday.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

In response to an email inquiry, the Census Bureau said it was checking on how many threats have been made against census takers during the 2020 count.

Hundreds of thousands of census takers have been sent to homes that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census either online, by mail or telephone. The head count, which determines how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed annually, is set to end at the end of the month.