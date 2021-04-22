ajc logo
X

Florida court deals blow to marijuana ballot initiative

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana under certain circumstances. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana under certain circumstances. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

National & World News | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana under certain circumstances.

The justices ruled that the initiative’s ballot summary is “misleading” in part because it does not spell out that recreational marijuana possession and distribution remains a federal crime.

Explore30 medical marijuana oil dispensaries could open in Georgia

“The point is that a summary should not contain language that is affirmatively misleading and creates a risk that voters will be confused,” the majority justices wrote in a 5-2 ruling.

The ruling came after Attorney General Ashley Moody requested an advisory opinion on whether the marijuana initiative was valid.

“Florida voters have taken this into their own hands because the Florida Legislature failed to do right by the people in taking legislative action on legalization. My advice is that they listen to the will of the people or they'll be out of a job soon."

- State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried

A group called Make It Legal Florida had been gathering petition signatures in hopes of placing the initiative on the 2022 ballot. Now they will have to start all over again.

The group would need more than 891,000 signatures to get the marijuana measure on the 2022 ballot

The proposal would permit Floridians 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use, with some restrictions over where it could be used. The court majority objected to the summary because they said it implies Floridians would be completely free of criminal exposure despite federal law.

ExploreBirmingham to pardon 15,000 with marijuana convictions

The court reasoned that the ballot summary “affirmatively misleads voters into believing that the recreational use of marijuana in Florida will be free of any repercussions, criminal or otherwise.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a strong proponent of marijuana reform laws, issued a statement saying the court’s ruling in effect nullifies the will of the people.

ExploreBest memes on social media for 420

“Florida voters have taken this into their own hands because the Florida Legislature failed to do right by the people in taking legislative action on legalization,” said Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat. “My advice is that they listen to the will of the people or they’ll be out of a job soon.”

Justices Jorge LaBarga and Allen Lawson dissented, with Lawson filing an opinion saying the ballot summary accurately describes what the proposed amendment would do. Lawson said he would have approved it.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment permitting medical use of marijuana.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top