Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South

Torrential rains near Birmingham on Tuesday dumped at least 5 inches of water as another 2 inches were possible before the storm system continued eastward, according to the National Weather Service there.

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex wait to be rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Jefferson County Emergency Management officials in the Birmingham area urged residents to stay off the roads because so many were flooded. In the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, fire department rescuers in a small boat paddled past submerged cars in a parking lot, slowly removing more than a dozen people from the waters surrounding an apartment complex.

Weather <ExpandableTextMessage data-heading="Weather">The Atlanta Journal-Constitution works to provide updates for breaking and other weather events such as severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. We cover weather that impacts Georgia and the region, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.</ExpandableTextMessage>

Strong winds blowing behind a line of storms were toppling trees across central Alabama, where soil was saturated with water. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said late Tuesday it planned to send two crews to Greene and Tuscaloosa counties to assess wind and possible tornado damage from storms that started Sunday.

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued Tuesday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Strong winds and heavy rain whipped through Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson late Tuesday while thunder rattled windows. The high winds cracked some limbs off trees and sent them onto nearby houses. The storms left streets littered with branches and leaves.

At least eight people were injured when storms that brought tornadoes to Texas flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.

In Tennessee, at least 11 counties were hit by possible EF-0 tornadoes, according to an official with the National Weather Service in Nashville. A tornado that struck Virginia’s Northumberland County near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others Monday.

On Monday, tornadoes also touched down in South Carolina and southern Kentucky, while a possible tornado hit West Virginia.

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall, flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday in Homewood, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

In Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night, including the Yazoo City twister, which stretched for 30 miles, and another tornado that moved through suburbs south of Jackson, producing a damage track 1,000 yards wide.