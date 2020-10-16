FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers

The Food and Drug Administration said the fever- and pain-reducing drugs can cause a rare but serious complication that can harm the fetus. They can lead to kidney problems in the fetus that can result in low levels of amniotic fluid.

The warning applies to a family of anti-inflammatory drugs that includes both over-the-counter ingredients like ibuprofen and prescription-strength drugs like Celebrex. The pills and tablets are among the most widely taken medications in the U.S. and include hundreds of generic cold, flu and sleep aids that often combine multiple pharmaceutical ingredients.