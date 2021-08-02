Family confirms 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap has died

Lauren was one of the rapper’s six children. She was born on February 7, 2017, according to reports and was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise Miami, an American dancer and music artist.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Miami, the girl’s mother, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that included a video of Lauren smiling and frolicking in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,”

Wap’s five other children include Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018.

Wap’s younger brother — whom he referred to as his twin — died last October, according to People Magazine.