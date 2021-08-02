Family confirms 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap has died

The 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap has died, according to a heartbreaking social media post by the child’s mother over the weekend.
Lauren Maxwell’s cause of death has not been publicly revealed, and the exact time of her death remains unclear.
Several reports previously suggested that the girl may have died in late June, although there has been no confirmation from officials.
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, dedicated his performance to his daughter after the Rolling Loud music festival last weekend in Miami, according to Rap-Up magazine.
Afterward, Wap made his only public comment on the matter in a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which said: “LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl.”
Lauren was one of the rapper’s six children. She was born on February 7, 2017, according to reports and was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise Miami, an American dancer and music artist.
“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Miami, the girl’s mother, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that included a video of Lauren smiling and frolicking in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,”
Wap’s five other children include Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018.
Wap’s younger brother — whom he referred to as his twin — died last October, according to People Magazine.