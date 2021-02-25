X

Facebook paying $1B over 3 years to news industry

Facebook Blocks News in Australia, in Response to Proposed Legislation.The Australian government is considering legislation that would require social media companies to pay news outlets for content that is linked on their platforms.In response, Facebook has ensured that people in Australia will not have access to news stories on its site.Today we made an incredibly difficult decision to restrict the availability of news on Facebook in Australia, Campbell Brown, Facebook VP of Global News Partnerships, via NPR News.What the proposed law introduced in Australia fails to recognize is the fundamental nature of the relationship between our platform and publishers, Campbell Brown, Facebook VP of Global News Partnerships, via NPR News.In contrast to Facebook's decision, Google has struck a deal with 'Wall Street Journal' parent company News Corp ...... that will require the search engine company to pay for news. .Australian news companies and organizations spoke out against the move by Facebook.Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform, Lisa Davies, Editor for 'The Sydney Morning Herald,' via NPR News

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

Facebook, following in Google’s footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to “support the news industry” over the next three years.

The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organizations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.

Google said in October that it would pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years.

The social media network is making a number of changes to their advertising and misinformation policies to “protect the integrity” of the election.

News companies want Google and Facebook to pay for the news that appears on their platforms. Governments in Europe and Australia are increasingly sympathetic to this point of view. The two tech companies suck up the majority of U.S. digital advertising dollars, which — among other problems — has hurt publishers.

Facebook said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on news links in Australian after the government agreed to tweak proposed legislation that would help publishers negotiate payments with Facebook and Google. Facebook was criticized for its ban, which also temporarily cut access to government pandemic, public health and emergency services on the social networking site.

Facebook tracks you when you’re not using it, but new tool could stop the spying

Facebook said Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose which publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.

Google had already been signing content licensing deals with Australian media companies, and says that it has arrangements with more than 50 publishers in the country and more than 500 globally.

There may be more such regulation in other countries. Microsoft is working with European publishers to push big tech platforms to pay for news. European Union countries are working on adopting copyright rules that allow news companies and publishers to negotiate payments.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.