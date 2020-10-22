Ex-Florida deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

The girl’s mother contacted police in April and reported that her teenage daughter was having sex with an adult man. A detective took over the girl’s chat account and continued to exchange messages with Pritchard, officials said. They made arrangements to meet at the girl’s home the night of May 1. The complaint said Pritchard arrived at her home in his patrol vehicle early May 2 and was arrested a short time later.

A forensic review of Pritchard’s cellphone yielded multiple conversations between the girl and Pritchard, as well as an encrypted secure digital folder that contained multiple depictions of child sexual abuse, investigators said.