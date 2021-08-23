Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

NYC mandates vaccines for teachers, staff at public schools
All New York City public schoolteachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday, ramping up pandemic protections as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.
The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city, though Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that coaches and students in football, basketball and other “high-risk” sports would have to get inoculated before play begins.
Now, about 148,000 school employees — and contractors who work in schools — will have to get at least a first dose by Sept. 27, according to an announcement from the Democratic mayor and the city health and education departments.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone is safe and that we push back delta,” de Blasio said.
Biden administration asks high court to save eviction moratorium
The Biden administration on Monday urged the Supreme Court to leave in place a moratorium on evictions in parts of the country ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is a “lawful and urgently needed response to an unprecedented public emergency.”
A coalition of landlords and real-estate trade groups in Alabama and Georgia are challenging the latest moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued Aug. 3 and intended to run through Oct. 3.
“Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power it claims,” the groups said in a brief filed Friday night with the justices, asking them to block the latest version of the moratorium.
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the capital shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Enrique Tarrio told the court he was “profusely” sorry for his actions, calling them a “grave mistake.”
Tarrio was arrested as he arrived in Washington two days before thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote.