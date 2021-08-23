Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

A coalition of landlords and real-estate trade groups in Alabama and Georgia are challenging the latest moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued Aug. 3 and intended to run through Oct. 3.

“Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power it claims,” the groups said in a brief filed Friday night with the justices, asking them to block the latest version of the moratorium.

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the capital shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.

Enrique Tarrio told the court he was “profusely” sorry for his actions, calling them a “grave mistake.”

Tarrio was arrested as he arrived in Washington two days before thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote.