Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is, Safe and Effective, in 12- to 17-Year-Olds.On Tuesday, Moderna announced the results of itsPhase 2 trial of the administration of its COVID-19vaccine to children ages 12 to 17. .According to results involving 3,732 childrenin the United States, their vaccine produces animmune response to COVID-19.That immune response was found to be equivalentto the immune response produced in adults. .Moderna’s results in the children were “consistentwith a vaccine efficacy of 100%.”.The vaccine was found to be 93% effective atpreventing mild cases of COVID-19 after one dose. .These mild cases only involved one symptomof COVID-19, rather than two or more. .No significant safety concerns were identified:only mild side effects after the second dose such as headache,fatigue, muscle pain, pain at the injection site and chills.Moderna plans to submit its findingsand a request for authorization to the U.S. Foodand Drug Administration in early June. .Currently, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the onlyone to have gained emergency use authorizationfrom the FDA to include 12- to 15-year-olds

1 hour ago

Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination

Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge.

The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Some doses might have been administered, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far, officials said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution.

It asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organizers to stop using the vaccine produced in Spain and shared the production numbers that may be affected.

The Spanish manufacturer, Rovi, said it is conducting an investigation into the matter and is also cooperating with authorities.

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

The suit in federal court in Washington alleges Trump “worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups, and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act, and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an unlawful effort to stay in power.”

The suit was filed on behalf of the seven officers by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. It names the former president, the Trump campaign, Trump ally Roger Stone and members of the extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

South Dakota AG pleads no contest to misdemeanors

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Thursday pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor traffic charges for a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, which each carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. He had been charged with three misdemeanors, but prosecutors dropped a careless driving charge as part of the deal.

Ravnsborg didn’t attend the hearing — he didn’t have to and was represented by his attorney, Tim Rensch. That angered the family of the man Ravnsborg struck, Joseph Boever.

Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students

The Education Department announced Thursday it will forgive student debt for more than 100,000 borrowers who attended colleges in the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute chain but left before graduating.

In a rarely used move, the agency said it will erase federal loans for borrowers who left the for-profit colleges during an eight-year window before their 2016 closure. During that period, the department said, ITT Tech lied about its financial health and misled students into taking on debt they couldn’t repay.

The action will offer $1.1 billion in loan forgiveness to 115,000 borrowers who attended ITT Tech.

California wildfire dangers may spread south

A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California.

The fire in San Bernardino County erupted Wednesday afternoon, quickly burned several hundred acres and damaged or destroyed at least a dozen homes and outbuildings in the foothills northeast of L.A., fire officials said. Crews used shovels and bulldozers and mounted an air attack to keep the South Fire from the tiny communities of Lytle Creek and Scotland near the Cajon Pass.

Some 600 homes and other buildings were threatened along with power transmission lines, and 1,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

By nightfall, firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand and few flames were to be seen. But the blaze was worrying because Southern California’s high fire season is typically later in the year when strong, dry Santa Ana winds blast out of the interior and flow toward the coast.

