Everything you need to know about the world today in 80 seconds

U.S. Northwest, Canada devastated by flood; 1 death reported

As many parts of western Washington began drying out after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.

Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border, called the flooding devastating and said Tuesday on Facebook that an estimated 75% of the homes there had water damage. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide near Lillooet, British Columbia.

Belarus brings some migrants at Polish border in from cold

Hundreds of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in Belarusian territory, reports said Wednesday, with some reported to still harbor hopes of entering the European Union.

The move came a day after a melee broke out in the border crisis, with migrants throwing stones at Polish forces massed on their side of the razor-wire fence, injuring 12, and they responded with water cannons and tear gas. Warsaw accused Belarusian forces of instigating the conflict, while the government in Minsk denounced Poland’s “violent actions.”