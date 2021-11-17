Everything you need to know about the world today in 80 seconds

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs.
Biden visited a General Motors plant in Detroit that manufactures electric vehicles. He used the occasion to make the case that the $7.5 billion in the new infrastructure law for electric vehicle chargers will help America get “off the sidelines” on green-energy manufacturing. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market.
Biden urges Fed Trade Commission to crack down on oil companies
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into oil and gas companies, alleging that their “anti-consumer” behavior has led to higher gas prices.
“The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining,” Biden wrote FTC Chair Lina Khan in a letter. “The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.”
Biden said the price of unfinished gasoline is down 5% in the last month but prices at the pump are up 3% over that time, referring to this difference as an “unexplained large gap.” He doesn’t cite any specific illegal behavior on behalf of gas companies but asked the FTC to investigate.
U.S. Northwest, Canada devastated by flood; 1 death reported
As many parts of western Washington began drying out after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border, called the flooding devastating and said Tuesday on Facebook that an estimated 75% of the homes there had water damage. Hundreds of people were evacuated.
Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide near Lillooet, British Columbia.
Belarus brings some migrants at Polish border in from cold
Hundreds of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in Belarusian territory, reports said Wednesday, with some reported to still harbor hopes of entering the European Union.
The move came a day after a melee broke out in the border crisis, with migrants throwing stones at Polish forces massed on their side of the razor-wire fence, injuring 12, and they responded with water cannons and tear gas. Warsaw accused Belarusian forces of instigating the conflict, while the government in Minsk denounced Poland’s “violent actions.”
About the Author