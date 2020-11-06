Election 2020: Biden reportedly planning major announcement Friday

President Donald Trump is continuing his accusations of voter fraud as Democrat Joe Biden continues gaining electoral ground in his quest to become the nation’s 46th president.
As more votes are counted, Biden is closing the gap in key battleground states, including Georgia. Trump on Thursday advanced accusations of voter fraud to argue his rival was trying to seize power.
Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, overtook the president in Georgia early Friday and was inching closer to doing the same in Pennsylvania, where votes were still be counted.
The AJC will continue posting live updates on the race’s developments throughout the day.
7:48 p.m.
When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy.— (@DonaldJTrumpJr)Nov 06 2020
7:41 a.m.
BREAKING: @GOP announces legal challenge teams in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Penn: "any irregularities that have occurred – whether by malicious intent or incompetence – are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under of the law." https://t.co/ioda7qS3fZ #VoteCount— (@carriesheffield)Nov 06 2020
7:00 a.m.
There was a lot of truth to this statement... Just wait: "We have put together the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in the history of American politics."— (@EricTrump)Nov 06 2020
5:34 a.m.
Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt tells CNN's Don Lemon they expect another chunk of votes to post in the next hour or two but won't give a specific number, other than to say it won't be the full 50,000 votes that remain outstanding.— (@khinman)Nov 06 2020
2:50 a.m.
So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!— (@realDonaldTrump)Nov 06 2020
2:22 a.m.
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!— (@realDonaldTrump)Nov 06 2020
1:31 a.m.
More votes from Philly just came in. Trump's lead is now down to 18,229. #TrackingKornacki— (@KatyTurNBC)Nov 06 2020
1:08 a.m.
@SecretService summoned agents as Biden campaign alerted the agency they would continue to operate out of Wilmington convention center one more day -- and would likely make a big announcement Friday.— (@CarolLeonnig)Nov 06 2020