Election 2020: Biden reportedly planning major announcement Friday

As more votes are counted, Biden is closing the gap in key battleground states, including Georgia. Trump on Thursday advanced accusations of voter fraud to argue his rival was trying to seize power.

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, overtook the president in Georgia early Friday and was inching closer to doing the same in Pennsylvania, where votes were still be counted.