X

Effort to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill restarted under President Biden

A wax likeness of renowned abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Tubman was unveiled at the Presidents Gallery by Madame Tussauds in Washington. With a change of administrations, it looks like Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A wax likeness of renowned abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Tubman was unveiled at the Presidents Gallery by Madame Tussauds in Washington. With a change of administrations, it looks like Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — With a change of administrations, it looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill.

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th-century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill.

Explore20 things you probably didn’t know about Harriet Tubman

Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill.

But Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 presidential campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move “pure political correctness.”

With a change of administrations, it looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th-century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill. (U.S. Treasury via AP, File)
With a change of administrations, it looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th-century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill. (U.S. Treasury via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not move forward with the decision by the Obama administration. Instead, Mnuchin in 2019 announced a delay in redesigning the $20 bill in order to redesign the $10 and $50 bills first to improve security features to thwart counterfeiters.

ExploreThis is what Harriet Tubman’s delayed $20 bill reportedly looks like

The unveiling of the redesigned $20 bill featuring Tubman, famous for her efforts spiriting slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, had been timed by the Obama administration to coincide with the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

ExploreHarriet Tubman: Ex-slave was an uncompromising American original

Under the schedule Mnuchin announced in May 2019, the redesigned $20 bill would not have come out until 2028 with final designs for the bill not announced until 2026.

But Psaki told reporters during a briefing Monday that she and other officials were surprised to hear of the delays in putting Tubman on the $20 bill. With a change in administrations, she said the Treasury Department was taking steps to resume efforts to put Tubman on the $20 bill.

A new timeline for introducing a redesigned $20 with Tubman will be announced when finalized by the Treasury Department. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
A new timeline for introducing a redesigned $20 with Tubman will be announced when finalized by the Treasury Department. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“It is important that our .... money reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,” Psaki said. “We are exploring ways to speed up that effort.”

Psaki said specifics on a new timeline for introducing a redesigned $20 with Tubman would be announced when finalized by the Treasury Department. Biden has selected Janet Yellen to be his Treasury secretary, the first woman to hold that position in the department’s 232 years.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.