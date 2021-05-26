Earth’s shadow creeps across moon ahead of super blood moon

“It's our turn," said John Rowe, an educator at the Stardome Observatory & Planetarium in Auckland, New Zealand. “We are in a prime position for it. The moon is really high in the sky for us, and everyone should be able to see it.”

Rowe likes to imagine it as if he's standing on the moon. The Earth would come across and block out the sun. The reddish light around the edges would be the sunsets and sunrises happening at that time on Earth, projected onto the moon's surface. Pretty cool, he reckons.

He said it was hard to know ahead of time the exact color the moon will appear because it depends on the amount of dust in the atmosphere, global weather and other factors.

New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific and East Asia saw the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America saw it in the early morning.

Sky gazers along the East Coast in the U.S., including Atlanta, were out of luck because the moon was setting and the sun was rising. Europe, Africa and western Asia missed everything.

In Hong Kong, Dickson Fu left work early to watch the eclipse from a seaside promenade in the Sai Kung neighborhood.

Fu, who is president of Hong Kong’s Sky Observers’ Association, picked that particular spot because it would give him an unobstructed view of the eclipse.

“In recent years I’m more interested in taking photos, and in the past few days I have already done rehearsals, testing out equipment such as the camera and lenses for the eclipse tonight,” said Fu, who has been observing eclipses since his high school years in the 1990s.