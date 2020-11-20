Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson said.
President Donald Trump’s oldest son is asymptomatic, according to his spokesperson, and is in quarantine.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesperson said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID guidelines.”
Trump Jr. is the latest member of the Trump family to test positive for the virus. The president, first lady, and Trump Jr.’s youngest brother, Barron, all tested positive for COVID-19. They have since recovered.
Multiple aides and others close to President Trump have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Over the summer, CNN reported, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the virus while the couple campaigned for Trump across the country.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to climb. According to the latest numbers from John Hopkins, there are more than 11.3 million cases and 253,000 deaths at the time of this story’s publication.