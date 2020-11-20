X

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

National & World News | 23 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son is asymptomatic, according to his spokesperson, and is in quarantine.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesperson said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID guidelines.”

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the Trump family to test positive for the virus. The president, first lady, and Trump Jr.’s youngest brother, Barron, all tested positive for COVID-19. They have since recovered.

Multiple aides and others close to President Trump have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the summer, CNN reported, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the virus while the couple campaigned for Trump across the country.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to climb. According to the latest numbers from John Hopkins, there are more than 11.3 million cases and 253,000 deaths at the time of this story’s publication.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.