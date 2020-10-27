DNA sample after gun charge led to 1976 South Carolina murder arrest

South Carolina law required Coleman’s DNA be collected and sent to state officials after his arrest in April because pointing and presenting a firearm is a felony punishable by at least five years in prison if convicted at trial. He was also charged with using a firearm while under the influence.

Coleman pleaded guilty in Union County in September and was sentenced to 2 ½ years of probation, with seven years in prison suspended. Then, the DNA results came back, linking him to evidence found after Wilson’s body and vehicle were discovered in Fairfield County, The Herald of Rock Hill reported, citing court documents and police.