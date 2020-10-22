Disneyland isn’t reopening any time soon

Disneyland will remain closed for at least a few more weeks, according to California’s recently released guidance for safely reopening theme parks in the state.
CNN reported the guidance was released Tuesday.
According to the guidance, big theme parks in California can’t reopen until daily coronavirus cases dropped below 1 per 100,000 in their counties.
Disneyland has two California parks in Orange County, where The Orange County Register reported the daily coronavirus cases are 4.6 cases per 100,000 people.
California uses tiers for the cases per 100,000 people, listed in colors — purple, red, orange and yellow — and labeled from widespread (tier 1, more than 7 cases per 100,000), substantial (tier 2, between 4 and 7 cases), moderate (tier 3, between 1 and 3.9 cases) and minimal (tier 1, less than 1 case).
Orange County is in tier 2, the red tier under the substantial range.
“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world," Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement in response to the guidance. “Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities."
In a Tuesday news briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said, “I don’t know when Orange County will enter the yellow (minimal) tier."
In April, Disney notified employees “whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time” would be furloughed. In September, 28,000 employees were laid off from Disney’s parks, experiences and consumer products divisions, CNBC reported.