Disneyland isn’t reopening any time soon

Orange County is in tier 2, the red tier under the substantial range.

“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world," Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement in response to the guidance. “Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities."

In a Tuesday news briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said, “I don’t know when Orange County will enter the yellow (minimal) tier."

In April, Disney notified employees “whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time” would be furloughed. In September, 28,000 employees were laid off from Disney’s parks, experiences and consumer products divisions, CNBC reported.