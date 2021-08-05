Death certificate reveals Fetty Wap’s daughter died from heart defect

She was born on Feb. 7, 2017, according to reports and was Fetty’s only child with Turquoise Miami, an American dancer and music artist.

Her death was first publicly revealed through a heartbreaking social media post by the child’s mother last weekend.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Miami wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that included a video of Lauren smiling and frolicking in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she wrote.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, dedicated his performance to his daughter after the Rolling Loud music festival late last month in Miami, according to Rap-Up magazine.

Afterward, Wap made his only public comment on the matter in a message on his Instagram story, which said: “LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl.”

Wap’s five other children include Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018.

Wap’s younger brother — whom he referred to as his twin — died in October, according to People magazine.