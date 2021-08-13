ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Military base in DC on lockdown after report of armed person

This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Caption
This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

National & World News
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base

A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

ExploreUK police say man who shot and killed 5 had gun license

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.”

The base later said in an updated post that authorities were looking for two people: “One individual is a black male, medium build with dreads wearing ripped blue jeans and with dreads. The second individual is a black male wearing green pants and a white top. He may be injured.”

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

In Other News
1
The Latest: CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots
2
Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe
3
Steelmaker drops Louisiana expansion, cites market forces
4
Religious health care providers win injunction on ACA rules
5
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top