Country music pioneer Charley Pride dies due to COVID-19 complications

Charley Pride celebrated his 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with appearances at the venue in Nashville, Tennessee, May 5 and 6. (Rachael Black, courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry via news release)
Credit: Rachael Black / Grand Ole Opry

National & World News | 24 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Charley Pride, the legendary music pioneer who is widely considered the first Black superstar in country music, has died.

CMT reported the 86-year-old died Saturday of complications from COVID-19.

Pride’s last public appearance was at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 11 in which he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award show aired live from Nashville and had a notably smaller in-person audience in previous years in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the CMA honor, Pride already had a career full of accolades. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, where, in 1967, he was the first African American to sing at the venue.

