Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather at chapel ahead of wake and funeral

Family and friends of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother are gathering Friday at a church where their bodies have been brought for a wake and funeral, after the Portuguese soccer players were killed in a car crash in Spain
FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP, File)
By FILIPE BENTO and JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

GONDOMAR, Portugal (AP) — Family and friends of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother are gathering Friday at a church where their bodies have been brought for a wake and funeral, after the Portuguese soccer players were killed in a car crash in Spain.

Some hugged and wept before entering the Capela da Ressurreição São Cosme, where the funeral for the siblings is planned for Saturday.

Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother, André Silva, were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames.

Their bodies were repatriated to Portugal after being identified by the family, Spanish government officials said.

Jota and his parents both have homes in Gondomar, where he started his playing career as a child. Gondomar is a working-class town next to Porto, where Jota was born.

Jota’s death occurred two weeks after he married long-time partner Rute Cardoso while on vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League title. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve another vehicle, they said.

His brother Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Condolences poured in from Portuguese officials and the world of soccer as news of the accident spread.

Liverpool fans laid flower wreaths and team scarves outside Anfield stadium, while a moment of silence was held before Portugal played Spain at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland.

The loss was felt sharply in his hometown, especially at his first soccer club, where Jota started playing at age 9.

“He never forgot his roots, nor his friends, because he had a group of friends who were with him in the training here in Gondomar and who he even invited from time to time to go and watch Liverpool games in England," Gondomar SC director Anselmo Serra told The Associated Press. “They were like a group of friends that he never forgot over the years.”

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

A woman at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, reads a newspaper showing on its front page the car involved in the crash in which Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother died in the north-western city of Zamora, Spain, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Portugal's players hold a banner with the words "Thank you for everything. Rest in peace." for Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota who died in a car accident in Spain, after the Euro 2025, group B, soccer match between Spain and Portugal at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fan holds a sign with the Portuguese word "Eternal" in memory of Portuguese international footballer Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a car crash in Spain, before the Euro 2025, group B, soccer match between Spain and Portugal at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The site of the car accident in which Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother died in the north-western city of Zamora, Spain, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Fraile)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota in Liverpool, Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car accident in Spain

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota rose to the heights of soccer stardom before his tragic death at 28

Guirassy scores twice and Dortmund advances at Club World Cup with 2-1 win over feisty Monterrey

The Latest

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

UN records 613 killings in Gaza near humanitarian convoys or aid distribution points run by US group

31m ago

Want to see tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon's Centre Court for $20? Here's how

37m ago

World shares are mostly down as Trump’s tariff deadline looms, while US stocks set records

47m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?