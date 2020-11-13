Costco to require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions

Costco has updated its face-covering policy to require customers with medical conditions to wear face shields.
CBS News reported Friday that Costco issued an update to its face mask policy on its website.
“Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times,” the policy update reads. “Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield."
The retailer said children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy and entry will be granted only to customers who wear a face mask or face shield.
The policy also says a face covering “should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing” or staying at least 6 feet apart from others in stores.
Even with the adjusted policy, the CDC says face shields are not recommended to be used in place of masks.
“Face shields and goggles are primarily used to protect the eyes of the person wearing it,” the CDC said. “Goggles do not cover the nose and mouth. Face shields have large gaps below and alongside the face, where your respiratory droplets may escape and reach others around you. At this time, we do not know how much protection a face shield provides to people around you. However, wearing a mask may not be feasible in every situation for some people.”
However, the CDC has recently said in updated guidance that face masks not only protect others but the wearer themselves.