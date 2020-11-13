Costco to require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions

Even with the adjusted policy, the CDC says face shields are not recommended to be used in place of masks.

“Face shields and goggles are primarily used to protect the eyes of the person wearing it,” the CDC said. “Goggles do not cover the nose and mouth. Face shields have large gaps below and alongside the face, where your respiratory droplets may escape and reach others around you. At this time, we do not know how much protection a face shield provides to people around you. However, wearing a mask may not be feasible in every situation for some people.”

However, the CDC has recently said in updated guidance that face masks not only protect others but the wearer themselves.