Commission mulling changes after chaotic first Trump-Biden debate

Trump and Biden square off in first 2020 presidential debate

The nonpartisan commission has organized every general election presidential debate since 1988. In a statement, the commission said the first debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The second debate, originally set for the University of Michigan before the pandemic, will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the town hall meeting format.

On Wednesday, Trump commented on Wallace’s performance.

Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership! https://t.co/BGbPVHau3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

After the debate, Biden’s deputy campaign manager said his candidate would participate in the next two events.

Biden will participate in the remaining two debates, @KBeds says on a call with reporters. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 30, 2020

Trump’s former GOP White House opponent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, criticized the president’s performance.

Chris Christie asked if this was the debate he prepared Trump for - “no”. Attacks Biden. Says Trump was “too hot” — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 30, 2020

Christie, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, had been helping prepare Trump for his first meeting with Biden.

Over and over, Trump tried to control the conversation, interrupting Biden and repeatedly talking over Wallace and delivering broadsides against Biden.

Trump was frequently put on the defensive and tried to sidestep when he was asked if he was willing to condemn white supremacists and paramilitary groups.

“What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name,” Trump said, before Biden mentioned the far right, violent group known as the Proud Boys. Trump then pointedly did not condemn the group, instead saying: “Proud Boys, stand back, stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”

Biden attacked Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying the president “waited and waited” to act when the virus reached America’s shores and “still doesn’t have a plan.” Biden told Trump to “get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap” and go in his golf cart to the Oval Office to come up with a bipartisan plan to save people.

Trump snarled a response, declaring: “I’ll tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job that we did. You don’t have it in your blood.”

“I know how to do the job” was the solemn response from Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president.