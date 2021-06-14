Christopher Sign, Alabama news anchor, dies at 45

Explore Man accused of shooting 5 people in Alabama and Georgia

“That decision put him in a place where he could see his boys off to school in the mornings, watch them play baseball in the evenings, and take them fishing on the weekends,” it said.

Sign had started at the station, also called ABC 33/40, as a reporter in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sign played football at Alabama in the 1990s under coach Gene Stallings.

Hoover police told Al.com that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Sign was found dead at his home Saturday morning, Hoover police told Al.com.