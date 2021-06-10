China says U.S. revoking of apps ban a ‘positive step’

Canadian pipeline company terminates Keystone XL project

The Canadian pipeline company that had long sought to build the Keystone XL pipeline announced that it had terminated the embattled project, which would have carried petroleum from Canadian tar sands to Nebraska.

The announcement Wednesday was the death knell for a project that had been on life support since President Joe Biden’s first day in office and had been stalled by legal battles for years before that, despite support from the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, the company wrote in a statement that it “will continue to coordinate with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the project.”

Environmental activists cheered the move and used the moment to urge Biden to rescind the Trump-era permits granted to another pipeline, the Enbridge Line 3, which would carry Canadian oil across Minnesota.

Lawyers urge court to probe alleged crimes against Uyghurs

A group of lawyers presented evidence Thursday to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court that they say establishes jurisdiction for the global tribunal to investigate allegations Chinese authorities are involved in grave crimes targeting Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.

International human rights lawyers have been trying to get an investigation started at the court into allegations of atrocities against Uyghurs by China, which is not a member of the court.

The lawyers say their findings are based on witness testimonies and investigations in countries including ICC member Tajikistan.