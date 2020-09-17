X

Chick-fil-A testing new sandwich in North Carolina, South Carolina

Facts about Chick-fil-A.

National & World News | 11 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new sandwich is coming to select Chick-fil-A locations in South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Atlanta-based restaurant said in a news release Monday that Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is now available for a limited time.

The sandwich is a twist on the original. It includes the original filet topped with pimento cheese and honey drizzled on top. It also has spicy pickled jalapenos and is sandwiched between a toasted bun.

“The jalapeños add what we call ‘entry-level’ spice," Chef Stuart Tracy, a senior culinary developer at Chick-fil-A said. "They give the sandwich just a little kick, bringing a Southwest influence that pairs well with honey and pimento cheese.”

Customers can try the new sandwich for a limited time at participating restaurants in Upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area, the release said. They can find out if a location near them has the sandwich by using the Chick-fil-A app.

