Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael announces he has ALS

Steve McMichael, an NFL defensive tackle who was an All-Pro for the Super Bowl-winning 1985 Bears, was being interviewed by Jarrett Payton, a broadcaster for WGN in Chicago who is also the son of another Bears legend, the late Walter Payton.

“I’m not going to be in the public anymore,” McMichael said, as reported by Pro Football Talk. “You’re not gonna see me out doing appearances. I can’t even sign my name anymore.”