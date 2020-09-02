Chadwick Boseman’s hometown to honor late actor with tribute

The late Chadwick Boseman will be honored by his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, with a tribute.
Entertainment Tonight reported that a representative from Mayor Terence Roberts’ office said a community event will be held Thursday to celebrate its hometown star.
Boseman died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
The free community event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday outside the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex, Fox Carolina reported. It will include a screening of “Black Panther” and the artwork of local artists. Among those artists are two brothers the representative said felt strongly to contribute.
“They feel they have to honor Chad in some way because he was so inspirational to them,” the representative said. “It will be nice to have their art on the stage. It’s so wonderful because even now, in death, Chad is still giving back because these are young artists getting a huge break.”
Attendance for the event will be reduced by half amid the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Guests are asked to bring blankets for seating.
Speakers include Roberts, a preacher and Deanna Brown-Thomas, the daughter of the late James Brown. Boseman portrayed the Godfather of Soul in the 2014 film “Get On Up.”
Billboard reported the event will also include a prayer service.
Tickets for the event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.