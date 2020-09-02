Chadwick Boseman’s hometown to honor late actor with tribute

The free community event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday outside the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex, Fox Carolina reported. It will include a screening of “Black Panther” and the artwork of local artists. Among those artists are two brothers the representative said felt strongly to contribute.

“They feel they have to honor Chad in some way because he was so inspirational to them,” the representative said. “It will be nice to have their art on the stage. It’s so wonderful because even now, in death, Chad is still giving back because these are young artists getting a huge break.”