CDC says U.S. has seen 300K more deaths than usual

In light of the continued impact, the CDC has announced additional guidance about traveling without a mask. Coronavirus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel. Those travelers are often in close contact with others, sometimes for several hours. Masks are necessary because travelers may be unable to stay 6 feet apart on planes and buses, CDC says.

In this June 24, 2020, photo, a man, wearing a protective face mask, rushes to catch his bus at Dudley Station in Nubian Square in Boston. Face coverings are required on all buses, subways, trains and trolleys in Boston due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

It says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles.

That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations. All leading U.S. airlines require passengers other than small children to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined to require masks.

The CDC says it was offering the new recommendations to support state and local health officials and transportation operators who have imposed their own mask rules.